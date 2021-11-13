Woman Stabbed to Death in Atlanta Had Letters ‘F,’ ‘A,’ and ‘T’ Carved Into Body
Disturbing new details have been released via the autopsy report of Katherine “Katie” Janness, who was stabbed to death in Atlanta’s Piedmont Park in July. Janness, 40, was walking her dog Bowie when an assailant stabbed her more than 50 times in the face, neck, and torso. Her throat was also slashed, according to WSB-TV. The letters “F” “A” and “T” were carved into her body as well. Janness and Bowie’s bodies were found by Janness’ wife, Emma Clark, who went looking for them after they did not return from their early morning walk.
Terrell Clark, Emma’s father, released a statement that read, “With today’s release of Katie’s autopsy report it’s more important than ever that the search for her killer be a top priority for APD (Atlanta Police Department) and the FBI. The report is extremely heartbreaking to read and know the exact nature of what Katie endured in her final moments on this Earth. Whoever is responsible is very disturbed and remains a danger to everyone’s safety. Please be vigilant and aware of your surroundings, for we would hate for any family to be put through this nightmare.”