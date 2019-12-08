Woman Stung ‘Multiple Times’ by a Scorpion on a United Airlines Flight
A woman says she was stung by a scorpion on a United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Atlanta. The passenger, whose name has not been released, shared a photo that appears to show a scorpion in a United-branded box, and told TMZ she was stung “multiple times” during the flight. After feeling a stinging sensation in her leg, she went to the bathroom and then said a scorpion fell out of her pant leg. The scorpion “scurried across the floor,” according to the woman, but flight attendants eventually captured it. United Airlines said in a statement to USA Today that the crew “responded immediately” to the incident. “After learning that one of our customers on flight 1554 from San Francisco to Atlanta was stung during flight, our crew responded immediately and consulted with a MedLink physician on the ground who provided medical guidance,” the statement said. “The customer was transported to a local hospital. We have been in contact with our customer to ensure her well-being.” It’s unclear how the arachnid made it on the airplane.