CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Woman Sues Over ‘Foreign Object’ Left Inside After Colonoscopy—for Years
UM, SIR...
Read it at Bronx County Supreme Court
A New York City woman got a colonoscopy in March 2019 and alleges that her doctor accidentally left a piece of equipment inside her body that wasn’t discovered and removed until December 2022—nearly four years later. In a lawsuit filed Friday and obtained first by The Daily Beast, Loris Bartley of the Bronx says she went to NYU Langone Health-Tisch Hospital in Manhattan for the procedure and that “during the aforesaid surgical procedure, a foreign object was inserted into and allowed to remain” there for some 46 months. It was finally extracted from Bartley on Dec. 9, 2022, according to the suit, which does not specify what the “foreign object” was. The Daily Beast has reached out to Bartley’s lawyer and NYU Langone for comment.