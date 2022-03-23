Woman Survives Car Being Hit by at Least 75 Bullets in Los Angeles Park Ambush

A woman sitting in a car on a Los Angeles street was lucky to survive after the vehicle was sprayed with at least 75 bullets. ABC7 showed footage of the woman sitting on the sidewalk beside a white BMW riddled with bullet holes, as she spoke to police while waiting for an ambulance. “The person is blessed to survive something of this magnitude,” LAPD Sgt. Craig Orange told the station after the as-yet-unexplained attack in Exposition Park. ABC7 said the woman was thought to have been sitting in the passenger seat, which might explain how she survived.