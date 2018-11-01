Woman Survives Six-Day Ordeal in Arizona Desert After Car Crash

A 53-year-old woman survived for six days in the Arizona desert after her car plunged 50 feet down a ravine. Arizona’s Department of Public Safety said the woman, who wasn’t named, managed to survive on grass and water until she was discovered by a rancher who was tracking down cattle. The woman, who suffered serious injuries in the crash, including broken ribs, stayed in the car several days before struggling out to seek help. She collapsed in a dry river bed 500 yards from the car. Rancher Dave Moralez and a road maintenance crew discovered the mangled car while trying to rein in a cow, and then followed a pattern of footprints to the woman. She also had a dislocated shoulder and a head injury. “I don’t know if she could have made it there another night,” Moralez said. DPS Director Frank Milstead said: “Due to their outstanding efforts, this woman’s life was saved.”
