CHEAT SHEET
DANCE WITH DEATH
Woman Taunts Lion With Dance After Climbing Into Enclosure at Bronx Zoo
A video posted on Instagram captured an unknown woman standing just feet away from an adult male lion inside its enclosure at the Bronx Zoo in New York City, taunting the animal with a dance. The astonishing video shows the lion watching the woman, but not moving towards her. This is likely due to the presence of a 14-foot-deep moat, not visible from the video, separating the woman from the deadly predator. No injuries were reported from the incident, but the zoo is now reportedly filing a criminal trespass report. The zoo said they have a “zero-tolerance policy” for such dangerous behavior. “This action was a serious violation and unlawful trespass that could have resulted in serious injury or death. Barriers and rules are in place to keep both visitors, staff, and animals safe,” the zoo said in a statement.