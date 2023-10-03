CHEAT SHEET
    1

    Woman Undergoing In-Store Mental Health Crisis Claims ‘Walmart Is Racist’

    RACE CARD

    Brooke Leigh Howard

    Reporter

    Walmart shopper restrained in Westchester County, New York.

    The Daily Beast/Twitter

    A woman appears to have pulled the race card while allegedly attacking a police officer at a Westchester County Walmart in New York on Monday. A woman wearing bright purple pants was pinned down inside the store by a state trooper after allegedly arguing with him and hurling items at him. “Walmart is racist! Walmart is fucking racist!” the woman, who is Black, continuously screams in the video as the cop restrains her in front of a large crowd of onlookers. New York State Police said the incident did not involve shoplifting but that the woman was hospitalized for a possible “mental health issue.”

