WATCH: Unruly Passenger ‘Voted’ Off Plane After Argument
LAW OF THE SKY, BABY
Three travelers aboard a Frontier Airlines flight were thrown off the plane before it ever left a New Jersey airport’s runway on Monday, with one being “voted” off by her fellow passengers, according to video of the incident. A TikTok shared by an eyewitness shows a woman in the middle of shouting across the plane for another person to “mind your fucking business!” Another person then shouts, “If you can hear me and want her removed from the flight, raise your hand. I’m not even kidding.” Dozens of hands go up, and the woman can later be seen gathering her things as what appears to be a ground crew member escorts her off woman seen cursing in the video then allegedly antagonized the couple. The flight, which was bound for Atlanta, Georgia, was delayed an hour in taking off, according to WABC.