Woman Who Asked Trump About Child Care: Messy Answer Proves He’s ‘Not Fit’ to Be President
CARELESS INDEED
Reshma Saujani, founder of the nonprofit organization Girls Who Code and a member of the Economic Club of New York Board of Trustees, said Friday that Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s meandering (and weird) answer her question about lowering child care costs was “insulting,” and that the former president is “not fit” for a second term. “What he told us is that child care expenses are no big deal,” Saujani told CNN anchor Jake Tapper. “The fact that you’re drowning in debt because of them? Sorry, but not sorry! And he also told us that, no, I don’t have any ideas, or a proposal, or legislation… It’s insulting to parents who are constantly having to choose between funding their daycare and feeding their kids.” Saujani added that anyone who doesn’t have a plan to reduce ballooning child care expenses is “not fit to be president.” Trump’s confusing response Thursday left many cable news hosts—even on Fox News—pointing out its shortcomings. The White House was quick to do the same, as was Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign.