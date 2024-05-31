Woman Who Berated Kylie Kelce in Viral Video Apologizes: ‘Not Who I Am’
MEA CULPA
The woman who was caught on video in a shouting match with Kylie Kelce last weekend has apologized for her bad behavior, local station ABC 6 reported. Andrée Goldberg issued a public apology for her aggression on Thursday. “In a heated moment, I said things that were out of character for me and that I regret and for that, I am sorry,” Goldberg said. The confrontation allegedly arose when the Kelces, who were on a date night in Margate on the Jersey shore, declined to take a photo with Goldberg when she approached them. In the video, Goldberg can be heard yelling at Kylie Kelce, “You will never be allowed in this town again,” to which Kelce responds, “You’re embarrassing yourself.” In her public statement, Goldberg said she had apologized to the Kelces directly after the incident but wanted to own up to the town. “My anger, and my actions, are not who I am, and certainly not indicative of the welcoming community of Margate,” she said.