Woman Who Bragged About Driving Drunk Charged in Crash That Killed 2 State Troopers, Civilian
SENSELESS
In January, she tweeted, “If you ask me, I’m the best drunk driver ever.” And on Tuesday, 21-year-old Jayana Tanae Webb was charged for allegedly running over and killing two state troopers and a civilian after being pulled over for a DUI. Webb has been charged with three counts of third-degree murder, homicide by vehicle, and a battery of DUI-related charges. The fatal incident began when Webb was pulled over by two state troopers— Martin F. Mack and Branden T. Sisca—who were suspicious that she was driving under the influence. Mack and Sisca let Webb go without any recourse when they were called away to attend to a man walking on the interstate. Two miles down the interstate, the pair were assisting the man, 28-year-old Reyes Rivera Oliveras, when Webb reappeared and tried to speed past the scene but rammed her car into the police SUV, killing all three, authorities said. According to police, Webb hit the SUV so hard that both doors on the driver’s side detached from the car and ejected the three men from the car and into the opposite lanes, where they died despite attempts by others on the interstate to perform CPR. Webb’s blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit, according to police.