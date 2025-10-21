Woman Who Cast Her Dead Mom’s Ballot for Trump Ordered to Read a Book

A woman who pleaded guilty to submitting a mail-in ballot on behalf of her dead mother has been ordered to read a book about the history of voting and write a 10-page paper about the importance of voting. Danielle Christine Miller, 51, of rural Nashwauk, Minnesota, admitted that she had filled out and signed an absentee ballot for her mother, an ardent Trump supporter who died before the election. She said she was intoxicated when she submitted the ballot and pleaded guilty last week to intentionally making or signing a false certificate. Her sentence includes up to three years’ probation and an $885 fine. Judge Heidi Chandler also ordered her to read Thank You for Voting: The Maddening, Enlightening, Inspiring Truth About Voting in America by Erin Geiger Smith and write a paper about “the importance in voting in a democracy and how election fraud can undermine the voting process.” The prosecutor told AP the outcome was unorthodox but fair, and was designed to help Miller understand the gravity of her actions.