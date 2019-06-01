Woman Who Faked Pregnancy to Fool Adoptive Family Arrested in Virginia

A 34-year-old Virginia woman was arrested this week after she allegedly tricked a California couple into believing she was pregnant—and that they could adopt her fictional baby. Laura and Matt Trayte traveled to Virginia after agreeing to adopt Jones’ newborn daughter. They had decorated a nursery and picked out the name Noel. But they soon discovered that there was no baby. Jones has admitted that she never was pregnant and now faces nine felony counts related to the scheme. Though the couple didn’t pay for the adoption, they reportedly bought Jones dinners and other items. Laura Trayte said she was “relieved” that Jones had been arrested. “Honestly, she brought this all on herself, and that started with the choice to lie to us about being pregnant and wanting us to adopt her baby,” she added.