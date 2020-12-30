‘SoHo Karen’ Who Falsely Accused Black Teen of Phone Theft Claims ‘That’s Not Who I Am’
DAMAGE CONTROL
The woman filmed in a viral video accusing Grammy-winning jazz musician Keyon Harrold’s son of stealing her iPhone has doubled down on her actions, claiming she was actually assaulted. Harrold was staying at SoHo’s Arlo Hotel when the irate 22-year-old woman from Staten Island, who had checked out days earlier, tackled the teen in the lobby and tried to search his pockets, according to the trumpeter. Her phone was later found in an Uber.
The woman, who was not identified by CNN, said she’d first demanded to see the New York hotel’s CCTV and asked someone else in the lobby to “empty their pocket” before confronting Harrold’s son. She claimed the video didn’t reflect who she was. “I actually... try very hard to make sure that I am always doing the right thing,” she said. But, when pressed for evidence that she was assaulted, she stopped answering CNN’s calls. The NYPD said they’re considering charging her with assault and grand larceny or attempted robbery.