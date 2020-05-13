Woman Who Illegally Entered Yellowstone Park Suffers Burns After Falling Into Geyser

Read it at USA Today
A woman who illegally entered Yellowstone National Park on Tuesday suffered burns after falling backward into a thermal feature while taking photos, according to park officials. The Wyoming park, which has been closed since March 24 due to the coronavirus, is home to the Old Faithful Geyser, one of the most renowned hot springs in the world. “Hot springs have injured or killed more people in Yellowstone than any other natural feature,” reads a statement on the park’s website. The National Park Service said the unidentified woman “illegally entered the park” and fell into the geyser, which has an average temperature of 169.7 degrees Fahrenheit. The woman was able to drive roughly 50 miles until she was confronted by park rangers, officials said. She was then taken by an emergency service flight to the Burn Center at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.