Nicole Curran, the wife of Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob, told ESPN she’s been sent death threats on social media after a viral video showed her leaning over to talk to rapper Jay-Z as Beyoncé appeared to give her some side eye on Wednesday night. Curran told the network that she had asked the couple what they wanted to drink after inviting them to Game 3 of the NBA Finals, and had simply been leaning over to ask Jay-Z if he wanted a lime with his drink in the moment Beyonce fans apparently saw as her invading the singer’s territory. She said she didn’t realize anything was amiss until she got texts from friends and saw social-media posts that suggested Beyoncé was annoyed by the interaction. “There was no hostility. I was trying to be a good hostess,” she said. “I’ve never experienced cyber bullying like this. I can’t believe our players go through this. That kids go through this.” Curran reportedly said she had to disable her Instagram account to make the influx of threats stop.