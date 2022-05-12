Woman Who May Have Killed 9 People is Charged with Murder of Hospital Patient After 20 Years
LONG TIME COMING
Jennifer Hall of Kansas swears—and has long sworn—she isn’t a serial killer. In 2002, the respiratory therapist was working at Missouri’s Hedrick Medical Center when nine patients died suffered cardiac arrest on her watch before she was placed on leave. This month, she was charged her with first-degree murder in of those deaths, of 75-year-old Fern Franco. According to the probable death statement, Hall “knowingly caused the death of Fern Franco by administering unprescribed Succinylcholine and Morphine.” Hall’s lawyer maintains that she did not have access to the substances found in Franco’s body. Throughout Hall’s five-month stint as a respiratory therapist at the hospital, the facility logged 18 “code blues,” which mark instances of cardiac or respiratory arrest, whereas it had only been recording one each year prior. John P. Rice, a professor of mathematics at Washington University School of Medicine, said that the number of code blues logged during Hall’s time at the hospital represented “a pattern that would happen less than one in a million times.”