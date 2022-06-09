Woman Who Torched Wyoming Abortion Clinic Caught on Video

Police in Casper, Wyoming, have released video of a woman who set fire to an abortion clinic last month in hopes of learning the arsonist’s identity. A masked intruder in a hoodie is seen holding what appears to be a red gas can as she creeps through the building. Fortunately, an onlooker spotted the trespasser running away from the clinic and called 911, and the fire was quickly extinguished. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the suspect.