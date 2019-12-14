Woman Whose Baby Was Torn From Her Arms By NYPD Receives $625K Settlement From NYC
A woman whose 1-year-old child was ripped from her arms by police officers in Brooklyn has been awarded a $625,000 settlement from New York City, officials said. Jazmine Headley was seeking unspecified damages in a federal lawsuit, filed in August in Brooklyn, after NYPD officers pulled her 18-month-old son away from her while responding to a call about a dispute with a guard in an administrative building about a year ago. “Ms. Headley came to the city seeking help, and we failed to treat her with the dignity and respect she deserved,” Olivia Lapeyrolerie, a spokeswoman for New York City mayor Bill de Blasio, said in a statement. “While this injustice should have never happened, it forced a reckoning with how we treat our most vulnerable.” Mayor de Blasio publicly apologized to Headley days after the incident. Her son, who was still breastfeeding at the time, “had been brutally wrenched from his mother’s arms, taken by strangers to a police precinct, and released to spend the night without his mother for the first time in his life,” according to the lawsuit. The suit also claimed that her son suffered physical, mental and other injuries during the altercation.