Woman Whose Ex-Husband Killed Kids, Boyfriend Warned He Was ‘Unstable’

A Texas man shot his ex-wife, her boyfriend, and her three children before killing himself on Wednesday morning, according to CBS Dallas Fort Worth. Only the ex-wife, Amanda Simpson, survived the massacre. Ponder Police Department said the shooting happened just before 8:30 a.m., and the fire department confirmed five bodies were found in the home. Simpson went on Facebook Live while in her hospital bed with a “bullet still lodged in her shoulder” Wednesday afternoon, and said shooter Justin Painter called her on Tuesday to “rekindle their relationship.” When she refused, she said he “he didn’t like it.” She also said that the judge who handed her divorce with Painter did not listen to her, claiming that he once threatened to kill himself if she did not get back together with him. “I made it very clear to the judge that he was mentally unstable. And they didn’t listen,” she said. “So now, I don’t have my babies.” According to CBS, they both filed for divorce in 2017.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10