Woman Yells ‘F*ck Your Baby, B*tch’ and Shoots Tot
HORRIFIC ATTACK
Dominique Pillups, 28, of Philadelphia, who was caught on tape shooting a seven-month-old infant in broad daylight on Thursday afternoon, was arrested on Friday in connection with the shooting. Pillups yelled “fuck your baby, bitch” as she opened fire on the infant and his parents in the Holmesburg area in Northeast Philadelphia, according to video obtained by NBC. Pillups can be seen in the video walking up to the couple and opening fire on the two. One runs away as the other sticks by the baby. A woman can be heard screeching, “my baby,” as Pillups walks away. The baby was struck in the leg by one of the bullets and taken to the hospital by a good Samaritan, according to ABC 6. “We’re very lucky that seven-month-old boy is in stable condition,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told ABC 6. The parents were reportedly not injured in the shooting either. Police arrested Pillups on Friday and she is currently behind bars.