Woman, 59, Dies After Being Trampled By Cows

A retired nurse from England has died after being trampled by cows while walking her dog. Rebecca Jane Hitchings, 59, died in hospital on Oct. 16 after being found with severe injuries and airlifted to a hospital in the English city of Plymouth. The retired nurse was found in Exmoor, a hilly moorland area situated across the border of Somerset and North Devon in the southwest of England, described as a “special place, packed full of beautiful landscapes, wildlife and history.” Senior coroner Philip Spinney said that Hitchings suffered blunt trauma, which led to hemorrhagic shock, the BBC reported. She died in the hospital. Hemorrhagic shock is caused by severe blood loss, either from internal or external bleeding. The inquest, initially held in the county of Devon, was adjourned and is expected to continue under the jurisdiction of the Somerset coroner for a full hearing. In September, an 85-year-old hiker died after being trampled by cows in the Australian Alps while walking his dog with his 82-year-old wife. According to the Defenders of Wildlife, cows are responsible for around 22 human deaths in the U.S. each year.