Woman’s Attraction to Chandelier Does Not Count as a Sexual Orientation, Ruling Says
A British woman’s love for her chandelier does not “fall within the definition of sexual orientation,” the Independent Press Standards Organization has ruled. Amanda Liberty, who identifies as an ‘objectum sexual,’ said it was “offensive and upsetting” for The Sun to make fun of her relationship with a 92-year-old chandelier, which she bought on eBay and named Lumiere. She argued that her attraction to chandeliers was the subject of prejudice in the article, which should have been protected by the regulator’s code of conduct. Liberty also complained that the Sun article reported that she and her chandelier were married, however she asserted that they are not—at least not yet, according to the Guardian. Ipso determined that she was not protected by their code of conduct because their regulations only provide “protection to individuals in relation to their sexual orientation towards other persons and not to objects.”