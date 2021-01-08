CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Woman’s ‘Body’ Discovery That Sparked Police Search Turns Out to Be a Large Potato

    SLAW AND ORDER

    Jamie Ross

    Reporter

    Northumbria Police via BBC News

    An English dog walker got the shock of her life Tuesday when she stumbled across what appeared to be a human foot protruding through the dirt in the countryside. However, after police deployed a “large-scale” search team to the potential major-crime scene, they discovered it was just a potato growing next to a mushroom. According to BBC News, the woman sent a photo of the root vegetable selection to police as soon as she got home from the walk. Northumbria Police said the photo “did show what appeared to be a human foot,” so they deployed multiple officers to the scene. “The search team did have a chuckle when they realized it was a potato,” police said in a statement, adding praise for the unnamed woman’s vigilance. Police said anyone in a similar situation should call them, stating: “If it does turn out to be a vegetable, our police dogs will thank you for the treat.”

    Read it at BBC News