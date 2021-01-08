Woman’s ‘Body’ Discovery That Sparked Police Search Turns Out to Be a Large Potato
SLAW AND ORDER
An English dog walker got the shock of her life Tuesday when she stumbled across what appeared to be a human foot protruding through the dirt in the countryside. However, after police deployed a “large-scale” search team to the potential major-crime scene, they discovered it was just a potato growing next to a mushroom. According to BBC News, the woman sent a photo of the root vegetable selection to police as soon as she got home from the walk. Northumbria Police said the photo “did show what appeared to be a human foot,” so they deployed multiple officers to the scene. “The search team did have a chuckle when they realized it was a potato,” police said in a statement, adding praise for the unnamed woman’s vigilance. Police said anyone in a similar situation should call them, stating: “If it does turn out to be a vegetable, our police dogs will thank you for the treat.”