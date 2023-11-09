Woman’s Torso Found Bagged in Plastic and Tossed in California Dumpster
DISMEMBERED
Local authorities are investigating after a plastic bag containing a woman’s torso was found in a dumpster in Encino, California. A man scavenging through trash bins in the rear parking lot of a commercial building made the gruesome discovery and called 911 around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday, police said. Police have not yet determined the victim’s age or how she died. “If a murder suspect is dismembering a body, it’s to delay identification,” Efren Guttierez, a homicide detective with the Los Angeles Police Department, told KTLA. The local station reported that the investigation had led officers to a home in nearby Tarzana, though it was not immediately clear what they did once they reached the property, nor whether a suspect had been identified. Members of the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office were sent to the house, indicating that additional remains may have been discovered inside, according to KNBC.