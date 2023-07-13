Women and Children Among 87+ Found in Mass Grave in Sudan
‘CALLOUS’
The United Nations human rights office on Thursday announced that the remains of at least 87 people had been found in a shallow mass grave in Sudan. In a statement, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said ethnic Masalit were among the dead, which also included seven women and seven children. It added that it had “credible information” that the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) was to blame for the atrocity in West Darfur, but a senior official in the group denied being involved. “I condemn in the strongest terms the killing of civilians and hors de combat individuals, and I am further appalled by the callous and disrespectful way the dead, along with their families and communities, were treated,” UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said. Ethnic violence has spiraled in Sudan following the outbreak of conflict across the country in April.