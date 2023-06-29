Women Applying to Bill Gates’ Office Were Asked About Porn, Nudes: WSJ
PRYING
Female candidates applying for jobs at Bill Gates’ private office were subjected to sexually explicit questions including what kind of pornography they preferred and if they had nude images of themselves on their phones, according to a report. The questions, which The Wall Street Journal reported also included inquiries about candidates’ previous drug use and if they’d ever had an extramarital affair, were conducted by a security firm to assess if the applicants could be vulnerable to blackmail. Some of the women were allegedly asked if they’d ever “danced for dollars,” while one person said she was asked if she’d ever had a sexually transmitted disease. A spokesperson for Gates said his office, Gates Ventures, hadn’t heard about candidates being asked such questions and said the queries “would be unacceptable and a violation of Gates Ventures’ agreement with the contractor,” which must comply with laws concerning pre-employment screening.