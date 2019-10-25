CHEAT SHEET
Women Asked to Leave After Confronting Harvey Weinstein at NYC Bar
Several women confronted Harvey Weinstein after he showed up at an event for emerging artists at a New York City bar Wednesday night. The powerful Hollywood producer accused of sexual assault and rape was given a table and flanked by a group of people during “Actor’s Hour,” a monthly event for artists. Kelly Bachman, a comedian who performed that night, addressed Weinstein’s presence during her set. She told Buzzfeed News that her jabs directed at the movie mogul were met with some boos. After Bachman’s set, two other attendees separately approached Weinstein’s table and confronted him, and both say they were then ushered out of the bar. “I thought he would have not been allowed to go to an event to support actors and artists, when he’s ruined so many actors’ and artists’ lives,” Amber Rollo, a comedian who confronted Weinstein, told BuzzFeed. “It feels like I'm in the twilight zone.”
Alexandra Laliberte, who organized the event, told BuzzFeed that rather than turn Weinstein away when he turned up at the event, she thought the community could address him. “I welcome all walks of life into my space,” she said. When asked why she allowed him to attend an event specifically intended to support young actors—a group of people Weinstein allegedly targeted—Laliberte said: “I protect them by freedom of speech.” Actor’s Hour later posted a statement on its Facebook page, saying the organization “apologize[s] wholeheartedly for the way the situation was handled.”