Women Accuse Barstool Sports Founder of ‘Violent,’ Humiliating Sex, Report Says
‘SCREAMING IN PAIN’
Three women said that sexual encounters with Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy turned into frightening, traumatic incidents, according to an Insider investigation. Two of the women said Portnoy choked and filmed them without permission. All were intimidated by Portnoy’s massive, aggressive fanbase, who call themselves Stoolies and are often egged on by the man they lovingly refer to as “El Presidente.” Insider also spoke to women as young as 19 who recalled sexually explicit online exchanges with the 44-year-old mogul. “It was so painful,” one woman, a 20-year-old college student, said of their alleged sexual encounter. “I kept trying to get away and he was like, ‘Stop running away from me. Stop running away from me.’” Portnoy “just went harder,” she added. After the experience, she texted a close friend that it had been “so rough I felt like I was being raped… I was literally screaming in pain.”
Portney responded to the allegations in a video, saying he’s “never done anything weird with a girl, ever, never anything remotely nonconsensual.” “Cancel culture has been coming for me for a decade. This is just the next iteration,” he insisted.