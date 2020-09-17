Women in Trump White House Make 69 Cents for Every Dollar Men Earn: Report
GENDER WAGE GAP
Women in the Trump administration earn 69 cents for every dollar male staffers rake in, according to The 19th. An analysis of 2020 median salaries in the White House found that the gender pay gap among Trump staffers is worse than the current national gap of 82 cents on the dollar. Both figures reflect the “raw” gender pay gap made without adjusting for experience, education, or seniority, meaning the number lacks the context of gender-based segregation and longstanding issues with breaking the glass ceiling to advance to professional leadership roles. A conservative think tank also confirmed a wider gap, finding the gender pay gap in Trump’s first year in office was 63 cents on the dollar. Compared with the Obama administration, whose wage gap ranged from 84 to 89 cents on the dollar, Trump also employs fewer female officers of the highest rank despite claiming to have more women in senior positions.