Women of SCOTUS’ Civil War Laid Bare in Bombshell Report

Outnumbered and outgunned, the Supreme Court’s three liberal justices have increasingly found themselves on different pages when it comes to navigating Donald Trump’s second stint in the White House.

According to a bombshell report from The New York Times, published Friday, Justice Elena Kagan has long sought to influence her conservative colleagues with diplomatic maneuvers behind the scenes.

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson has meanwhile opted for a more publicly outspoken approach. And Justice Sonia Sotomayor remains something of a bridge between the two.

While Kagan and Sotomayor are apparently worried that Jackson’s fiery dissents could limit their sway with the conservative centre, they reportedly nevertheless share her sense of growing despair.

Justice Elena Kagan has always stuck with a more diplomatic approach to disputes with her conservative colleagues. Pool/Getty Images Pool

“For years, as the court has moved right, Justice Kagan has agonized over whether to be more confrontational, confidantes say, and has mostly concluded that to be effective, she must be careful about rocking the boat,” the Times reported. “But in recent months, Justice Kagan’s liberal colleague, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, has started warning the public that the boat is sinking.”

Those warnings have increasingly taken the form of fiery dissenting opinions, as well as a pointed tone during oral arguments. “I’m not afraid to use my voice,” Jackson reportedly told lawyers at an Indianapolis event earlier in July.

Jackson (right) has lately assumed a far more confrontational tone, with Sotomayor (left) acting as something of a bridge with Kaplan. U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor and U.S. Associate Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson listen as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during inauguration ceremonies in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Since Trump assumed office for the second time earlier in January, SCOTUS’ conservative majority has repeatedly ruled in the president’s favor on emergency appeals, so-called “shadow docket” orders, enabling him to carry out major actions before full legal review.

These rulings have allowed him to fire independent federal agency commissioners, dismantle parts of the Department of Education workforce and revive sweeping immigration raids in Los Angeles, in what critics describe as a gutting of judicial checks that only serves to accelerate the MAGA agenda.

SCOTUS' so-called "shadow docket" rulings have been slammed by critics for accelerating the MAGA agenda under his second presidency. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Sources close to all three liberal jurists reportedly describe their current position as an “existential dilemma.”

While the three justices declined to speak with the newspaper, its report noted a particular dispute between Justice Jackson and Justice Amy Coney Barrett, a member of the current conservative majority, as illustrative of the stark contrast between the liberals’ favored approaches.

Jackson has particularly sparred with Justice Amy Coney Barrett, with the pair trading scathing opinions on the recent birthright citizenship case. Mario Tama/Mario Tama/Getty Images

The eventual ruling on that case limited lower court’ ability to issue nationwide injunctions—a boon to Trump with what critics described as the removal of a key weapon in his opponents’ legal arsenal.

Jackson publicly called the decision a “five-alarm fire” and an “existential threat to the rule of law.” She accused the conservative majority of being “so caught up in minutiae of the Government’s self-serving, finger-pointing arguments that it misses the plot,” and warned that “a culture of disdain for lower courts, their rulings and the law … will surely hasten the downfall of our governing institutions, enabling our collective demise.”

Barrett, often considered a key swing vote, was bristling in her response, blasting Jackson for overlooking “two centuries’ worth of precedent, not to mention the Constitution itself,” suggesting she “decries an imperial Executive while embracing an imperial Judiciary.”