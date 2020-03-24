CHEAT SHEET
Women Should Be Included in Military Draft: Commission
The Pentagon has received a report from a congressionally mandated commission recommending that all women should be included in the military draft, Politico reported. “This is a necessary and fair step, making it possible to draw on the talent of a unified Nation in a time of national emergency,” the 255-page report reads. White House and congressional staffers will be presented with the 11-member commission report on Tuesday. The Military Selective Service Act of 1917, which excludes women, states that all American men are required by law to register in the draft within 30 days of their 18th birthdays. In 2016, the Department of Defense opened all military positions to women, including transgender individuals, without exceptions.