Women Surgeons Have Fewer Complications Than Men, Study Finds

Two new studies show that patients of female surgeons have better outcomes than those with male surgeons. The Wall Street Journal reports that the women aren’t necessarily technically superior to the men, but they do spend longer in the operating room and may communicate better with the patients. “Picking up problems early is where you start to save patients,” Dr. Angela Jerath, author of one of the studies, explained. The result? Fewer post-surgery complications, including fewer deaths.