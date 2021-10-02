CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Thousands Turn Out for Nationwide Marches in Support of Abortion Rights
SHOWING UP
Read it at The Washington Post
Thousands of people attended protests across the country organized by the Women’s March in support of abortion rights and Roe v. Wade Saturday. Protesters from the steps of the Supreme Court to Washington state were demonstrating against Texas’ restrictive new abortion law, which prohibits abortions performed after about six weeks of pregnancy, before many women know they’re pregnant, and deputizes private citizens to sue anyone who aids an abortion. Rachel O’Leary Carmona, executive director of the Women’s March, told The Washington Post at the D.C. Rally for Abortion Justice, “Roe is the floor, not the ceiling.”