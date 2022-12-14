Women’s Soccer League Probe Finds ‘Manipulative’ Culture of Abuse
‘SYSTEMATICALLY FAILED’
An investigation of the National Women’s Soccer League found “widespread misconduct” directed towards players, including reports of sexual abuse, in the decade since the league was founded. The 128-page report details that club staff had encouraged players to lose unhealthy amounts of weight, “crossed professional boundaries with players,” and created a hostile, “manipulative” work environment. “This report clearly reflects how our league systemically failed to protect our players,” league commissioner Jessica Berman said in a statement. The investigation, commissioned by the league and players union, comes a year after North Carolina Courage Coach Paul Riley was fired and National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned following abuse allegations. The league and union said they’ve worked to make strides in the past year, putting in place and enforcing an anti-harassment policy and setting a non-fraternization policy between staff and players, among other initiatives.