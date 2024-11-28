Women's Tennis Champion Suspended Over Positive Doping Test

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Four years after makeup artist Bobbi Brown departed from her eponymous label, Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, the makeup mogul began developing Jones Road Beauty to fill a gap she saw in the beauty industry: clean and high-performance products for all ages, complexion types and skin tones. Jones Road Beauty celebrated its fourth anniversary this year and has become a favorite of beauty lovers of all ages and skin types, making the Jones Road Beauty Black Friday sale one of the most anticipated across the industry. In 2023, the Jones Road Miracle Balm sold over 375,000 units on Black Friday alone, so it’s safe to say it’s pretty popular. This multi-purpose balm, described as “a light-reflecting super product,” can be applied to the face, and lips, where you crave a hydrated glow. It’s been a bestseller since its release in 2020 and comes in 13 colors, including the new Pinky Bronze (a low-shimmer, pink-brown) and Golden Hour (a sheer gold with multi-dimensional shimmer), which looks beautiful on all skin types.

Jones Road Beauty Black Friday Sale Shop At Jones Road Beauty

Given the Miracle Balm’s popularity, we’re thrilled that this year’s Jones Road Black Friday sale includes 25 percent off percent kits that include the viral formula, along with savings on the mini Miracle Balm singles and sets. Shoppers can snag a set of four ($68), six ($99), or eight ($128) miniature Miracle Balms, selecting from the brand’s full lineup of 13 permanent shades. In a press release sent to The Daily Beast, Brown recommended shoppers “create the most versatile set of four Mini Miracle Balms” by selecting “one that will provide an all-over tint, one blush tone that can double as a lip tint, one bronzer, and one highlighter to provide a touch of sparkle.” The sets will be available until Monday, Dec. 2, so don’t wait to grab one for yourself or the beauty lover on your holiday gift list before they disappear.