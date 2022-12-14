Patty Jenkins: ‘I Never Walked Away’ From ‘Wonder Woman 3’
RUMOR HAS IT
Film director Patty Jenkins has taken to Twitter to clear up rumors that she was the one who decided to walk away from Wonder Woman 3. Last week, the gossip mill was rife with reports Jenkins was the one to pull the plug on the development with Warner Bros., but on Tuesday night she said “I never walked away.” “I was open to considering anything asked of me. It was my understanding there was nothing I could do to move anything forward at this time. DC is obviously buried in changes they are having to make, so I understand these decisions are difficult right now,” she wrote. Jenkins went on to say she would “not allow inaccuracies to continue” as fans pondered over the future of DC Studios and Wonder Woman at the helm of newly appointed chiefs James Gunn and Peter Safran. Shortly after her post, Gunn replied on Twitter, telling Jenkins: “I can attest that all of Peter and my interactions with you were only pleasant and professional.” Jenkins revealed she initially had left work on the Star Wars film, Rogue Squadron, to return to Wonder Woman 3, and while a deal with LucasFilm and Jenkins for Star Wars is still active, Disney pulled the film from its schedule in September and a timeline remains unclear.