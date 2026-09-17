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Inside each of us, there are two wolves. One wants to hit the gym and crush a workout. The other wants to inhale chocolate. Wonderfeel ChocoCreatin snacks are the rare snack that can satisfy both primal cravings at once.

Wonderfeel is a longevity-focused biosciences company known for its pioneering, expert-formulated wellness products. ChocoCreatin, the brand’s newest release, is a vegan dark chocolate and peanut butter bar packed with four grams of creatine monohydrate per serving. (As most gym-goers know, creatine helps maintain strength, boost focus, and support muscle recovery.)

Wonderfeel ChocoCreatin™ Buy At Wonderfeel

Developed over five years by Wonderfeel’s team of scientists, ChocoCreatin ticks all the boxes for wellness-conscious consumers: zero sugar, vegan, keto, and diabetic-friendly.