This/That

This Creatine-Powered Chocolate Bar Helps Support Lean Muscle Mass

SWEET SPOT

Wonderfeel ChocoCreatin makes getting your daily creatine dose feel like a genuine indulgence.

Scouted Staff
Scouted Staff
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Inside each of us, there are two wolves. One wants to hit the gym and crush a workout. The other wants to inhale chocolate. Wonderfeel ChocoCreatin snacks are the rare snack that can satisfy both primal cravings at once.

Wonderfeel is a longevity-focused biosciences company known for its pioneering, expert-formulated wellness products. ChocoCreatin, the brand’s newest release, is a vegan dark chocolate and peanut butter bar packed with four grams of creatine monohydrate per serving. (As most gym-goers know, creatine helps maintain strength, boost focus, and support muscle recovery.)

Wonderfeel ChocoCreatin™
Buy At Wonderfeel

Developed over five years by Wonderfeel’s team of scientists, ChocoCreatin ticks all the boxes for wellness-conscious consumers: zero sugar, vegan, keto, and diabetic-friendly.

What truly sets ChocoCreatin apart from other wellness-first snacks is its emphasis on refined taste and premium ingredients. Each bar is made with ethically sourced, single-origin cacao from Belize, creamy peanut butter, and a touch of sea salt, sweetened with allulose, a natural sugar alternative. The result is a bar as satisfying as any indulgent chocolate bar, without compromising your next workout. Skip the guzzling down chalky creatine powders and indulge in this guiltless treat instead.

Scouted Staff

Scouted Staff

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