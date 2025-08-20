Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

From creatine gummies to natural GLP-1 alternatives, the supplement industry is definitely capitalizing on wellness’ buzziest topic as of late: longevity. While collagen used to be the most popular anti-aging supplement, NAD+-boosting nutraceutical formulas powered by NMN (nicotinamide mononucleotide) are swiftly taking its place.

As with any supplement, not all are created equal, so it’s important to do your research (and consult your healthcare provider) to help you choose the right formula. Wonderfeel Youngr’s NMN supplement is my favorite because it’s engineered by a Harvard doctor with nearly 30 years of expertise in NAD+ and cellular health. Not only are his credentials stacked, but the science behind Wonderfeel Youngr NMN is too.

What ingredients does Wonderfeel Youngr contain?

Wonderfeel Youngr NMN is a next-generation NAD+ supplement designed to slow biological aging, enhance cellular energy, improve cognitive function, and support overall wellness. Each serving delivers a potent 900 mg of NMN, along with a powerhouse blend of science-backed, anti-aging ingredients:

Ergothioneine — A powerful antioxidant that protects cells and reduces oxidative stress.

— A powerful antioxidant that protects cells and reduces oxidative stress. Resveratrol — A natural compound known to support brain health, cardiovascular function, and cellular longevity .

— A natural compound known to support brain health, cardiovascular function, and cellular longevity Hydroxytyrosol — An organic molecule that helps regulate inflammation and supports metabolic and heart health.

— An organic molecule that helps regulate inflammation and supports metabolic and heart health. Vitamin D3 — A crucial nutrient for immune function and gut health, particularly in the production of stem cells.

Together, these ingredients work synergistically to promote vitality, resilience, and longevity at a cellular level.

How does NMN support longevity?

“When NMN is taken orally or applied topically, the body converts it into NAD+,” says Dr. Kristina Collins, a board-certified dermatologist. “Higher NAD+ levels support mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and aid in repairing cellular damage, which is a processes that slow naturally with age.”

Anti-aging expert and physician, Dr. Azza Halim, agrees, adding that boosting NAD+ levels through supplementation may also help support healthy glucose and lipid metabolism to improve insulin sensitivity, similar to GLP-1 medications. She also notes that the method of delivery and the formulation do matter.

“[The] method of delivery does make a difference, as bioavailability and efficacy vary significantly depending on the route of administration,” she says. She recommends IV NAD+ treatments for acute fatigue and recovery, as it provides immediate results. “Oral precursors such as NMN are better for daily, sustained NAD⁺ support,” she says.

The ideal candidates for NMN supplementation (and who should skip it)

Before you incorporate any new supplement into your routine, it’s important to determine whether you’re a good candidate and consult with your healthcare provider. According to board-certified dermatologist Dr. Anna Chacon, NMN production naturally declines with age, which is why adults over 40 may consider adding it to their wellness routine. “Younger people and children have high levels of NMN naturally, so they don’t typically require supplementation,” she explains.

That said, if you’re in your late twenties or early thirties and considering an early start to your longevity journey, it’s best to speak with your doctor to see if NMN is right for you. Dr. Collins also notes that anyone who is pregnant, breastfeeding, or managing chronic health conditions should consult their healthcare provider before beginning supplementation to ensure it’s safe for their individual needs.