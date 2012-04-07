Woods Has Meltdown at Augusta

CHEAT SHEET
It was a rare—and telling—show of rage on the links for Tiger Woods. After missing a shot on the 16th hole Friday, Woods dropped his golf club to the ground and then kicked it, sending it spiraling 10 yards away—all before his ball even hit the ground. The four-time Masters winner hasn’t been in control of his game at all this time around, and the latest outburst caused CBS golf analyst Nick Faldo to remark, “I think we can officially say Tiger has lost his game … and his mind.”