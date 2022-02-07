CHEAT SHEET
Ritzy Town Ditches Plan to Block Affordable Housing Using Mountain Lions
Cougar Town
It was a Hail Mary effort to ward off affordable housing that lasted all of four days. The wealthy enclave of Woodside, California, will no longer try to block certain new development by claiming that the entire town comprises protected habitat for mountain lions. In a statement posted on Sunday, Woodside officials declared that they will indeed accept applications for developments that fall under California’s newly passed Senate Bill 9, which allows property owners to construct multiple units on single-family lots. “The Department of Fish and Wildlife advised that the entire Town of Woodside cannot be considered habitat,” the statement read.