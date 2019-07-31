CHEAT SHEET
Woodstock 50 Officially Canceled
Woodstock 50, the music festival meant to mark the 50th anniversary of the iconic 1969 Woodstock Music Festival, was officially canceled on Wednesday. “We are saddened that a series of unforeseen setbacks has made it impossible to put on a festival we imagined with the great line-up we had booked and the social engagement we were anticipating,” Michael Lang, co-founder of the 1969 Woodstock festival, told The Poughkeepsie Journal. Organizers announced the festival was canceled once before in late April, and efforts to revive the event have failed. Artists like Jay-Z, Miley Cyrus, Santana, and the Lumineers all pulled out of the festival recently, and the slated venue—Maryland’s Merriweather Post Pavilion—said the festival would not happen on its grounds. “Unfortunately, the festival promoters were unable to fulfill their obligation and Woodstock 50 will no longer be taking place at Merriweather Post Pavilion,” Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said in a Wednesday statement.