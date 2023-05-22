Woody Allen Uses Heimlich Maneuver in NYC Restaurant to Save His Pal’s Life
CHANGE OF FACE
Woody Allen took a character turn when he apparently sprung into action to save his friend from choking on a piece of pork at a Manhattan restaurant last week. The 87-year-old, who has long been accused of sexual abuse, started performing the Heimlich maneuver on his friend Andrew Stein, 76, when Stein began choking at the table. “I am embarrassed to say it, but Woody actually saved my life,” Stein told Page Six. “I normally order fish, but this time I went for the pork, and soon after we started to eat, a piece of the meat became lodged in my throat and I was struggling to breathe. I started to panic. I was terrified. And then Woody came to my rescue.” Oddly, it’s not the first time Allen has performed the Heimlich in public. He used it in 1992 when Saturday Night Live producer Jean Doumanian started choking, too.