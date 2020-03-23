Woody Allen’s Controversial Memoir Released by New Publisher
Oscar winner and alleged sexual abuser Woody Allen’s controversial memoir Apropos of Nothing was released Monday by Arcade Publishing, after the book was dropped by another publisher due to criticism and employee protests for printing his story. “In this strange time, when truth is too often dismissed as ‘fake news,’ we as publishers prefer to give voice to a respected artist, rather than bow to those determined to silence him,” said Arcade Editor Jeannette Seaver. Ronan Farrow, Allen’s estranged son, condemned his own publisher, Grand Central Publishing, for initially agreeing to release the book despite his sister Dylan Farrow accusing the director of sexually abusing her as a child. Ronan, a reporter for The New Yorker and author of Catch and Kill, said in a statement that the publisher’s decision to work with Allen “shows a lack of ethics and compassion for victims of sexual abuse, regardless of any personal connection or breach of trust here.” Grand Central dropped the memoir—which details Allen’s relationships and the sexual-abuse allegations by his daughter—after 70 employees participated in a walkout earlier this month.