It was Woody Harrelson’s fifth time hosting Saturday Night Live this week, a distinction that often comes with a star-studded induction into the coveted Five-Timers Club. Instead, the actor used his time on stage to ramble incoherently for several minutes until ultimately delivering a not-so-coded anti-COVID vaccine message to the millions of viewers at home.

The actor began his opening monologue by describing himself as a “redneck hippy” who considered himself “purple” in his politics, a line that he seemed surprised got neither laughter nor applause from the crowd.

After highlighting the fact that he apparently wasn’t getting the typical Five-Timers smoking jacket, Harrelson began to tell a bizarre story about a script he read in 2019 after the last time he hosted the show, but continually interrupted himself to talk about his penchant for weed and the fact that he spent seven months without alcohol last year… “and five glorious months.”

Finally, Harrelson—who has previously linked COVID-19 to 5G networks—arrived at the point he was apparently trying to make.

“So the movie goes like this,” he said. “The biggest drug cartels in the world get together and buy up all the media and all the politicians and force all the people in the world to stay locked in their homes. And people can only come out if they take the cartel’s drugs and keep taking them over and over.”

“I threw the script away,” he continued as the audience chuckled uncomfortably. “I mean, who was going to believe that crazy idea? Being forced to do drugs? I do that voluntarily all day long.”

Turns out there may have been a reason the rest of the Five-Timers weren’t there to welcome him into their club.

