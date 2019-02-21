Dryer Balls Naturally Help Soften Laundry and Speed Up Drying Time

If someone told you that throwing balls of wool in your dryer would help get rid of static, soften your clothing, and cut down on drying time, you’d probably think it was an old wives’ tale. But the truth is, these exist — and they work.

These reusable dryer balls take the place of those disposable dryer sheets that end up stuck between sweaters sleeves and crumpled into corners of duvet covers. A small-to-medium load of laundry only needs three balls, while a larger one can take up to six.

While the ecological impact is noticeable (disposable vs. reusable), the economic impact is an added advantage. To put it into perspective, a box of laundry sheets will run you about $7 for 240 sheets. Let’s say you use an average of two sheets per large load, so you get 120 loads of laundry out of one box of dryer sheets. That means you’ll have to buy at least eight boxes of dryer sheets to come close to how many loads wool dryer balls can tackle. You can stand to save almost $45 just from switching.

Wool Dryer Balls by Smart Sheep These are made from 100% premium New Zealand wool. Free of chemicals and synthetics — comprised of just pure sheep’s wool — they can last for over a thousand loads of laundry. With over 15,000 reviews and 4.5 stars, these wool dryer balls are a worthwhile investment. Buy at Amazon $ 17 Free Shipping

Friendsheep Organic Eco Wool Dryer Balls Have some fun with your dryer balls! Friendsheep makes tons of animal-shaped wool dryer balls, but the Sloth is by far the best one. They’re eco-friendly, are also made from 100% New Zealand wool, and are made by Nepalese women in ethical working conditions. Buy at Amazon $ 28 Free Shipping

Whitmor Dryer Balls If you have a wool allergy or are vegan, these reusable plastic alternative dryer balls are great. They tumble around the dryer to help lift and separate clothing to speed drying time. The spikes also help to massage fabrics in place of using fabric softener. Buy at Amazon $ 14 Free Shipping

