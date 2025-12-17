Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Merino wool is in a league of its own. It’s naturally odor-resistant, temperature-regulating, and stays soft after multiple wears. Right now is the perfect time to stock up on merino wool underwear during Woolly’s closeout sale. For a limited time, score 25 percent off your order. Woolly is on a mission to make comfort, performance, and sustainability part of everyday life. From tees and joggers to underwear, Wolly’s wide range of responsibly sourced merino wool products is the kind of essentials you’ll wear all season long.
The brand’s underwear has developed a cult following—and with good reason. It’s everything you want underwear to be: breathable, moisture-wicking, and itch-free. In fact, Woolly is so confident that its underwear is the best around that it backs every pair for a full year. If for any reason your’re not satisfied with your underwear, Woolly will replace them. Shop everything from sleek boxer briefs and hipsters to cheeky cuts and bralettes. Be sure to check out the multi-pack underwear bundles during the sale. They make it easier—and more affordable—to refresh the top drawer with premium comfort for you and a loved one.