Wordle Players Pissed After New York Times Redirect Resets Their Streaks
LOST FOR WORDS
Wordle players have got a few strong words for The New York Times Friday morning after the game’s migration to its new online home reset their streaks. Users who logged into the original site noticed that they’re now being redirected to the Times after it bought the wildly popular lexical guessing game last month. But that wasn’t the only surprise—the streaks that some players have spent hours building up have been entirely reset. After players eloquently expressed their dismay, The NYTimes Wordplay Twitter account posted: “Hi Wordlers! We are aware that your ‘current streak’ has been reset today. Our Games team is currently investigating.” It later said the problem had been identified and a fix was being worked on. The Times had already upset Wordle die-hards by refusing to say whether it plans to eventually put the game behind a paywall.