Wordle Users Lose Their Minds Over Torturous Puzzle

Wordle enthusiasts are pissed. Friday’s puzzle stumped six in 10 players, according to The New York Times, ruining streaks for a vocal set who took to Twitter to complain. Wrote one: “Welp. So much for the streak. Interchangeable letters suck.” MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle tweeted: “Worst Wordle Ever... i am utterly destroyed.” “I hope tomorrow’s #wordle word is ‘AHOLE’ in honor of whoever picked today’s word,” an aggravated participant posted. “seriously f**k off wordle,” said another. Even a rare winner was dissatisfied. “This was literal torture,” they wrote. “Took me almost 20 minutes. It really took until the sixth round to get my first green. Too many combinations.”