CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Work-From-Home Era May Be Over, Labor Department Survey Finds

    BACK TO THE OFFICE

    Victor Swezey

    Intern

    Businessmen walk out from an office building in Tokyo May 22, 2009. Japan, the world's second-largest economy, became the latest country on Friday to signal that the worst of the global financial crisis may be over.

    Toru Hanai/Reuters

    From masks to Zoom cocktail hours, many of the defining features of the pandemic have slowly slipped out of our lives. Now more and more Americans are saying goodbye to another pandemic staple—remote work. According to a report released by the Department of Labor, reported by the Wall Street Journal, the number of establishments that said their employees rarely or never work from home has reached 72.5%, rising from 60.1% last year and approaching the pre-pandemic rate of 76.7%. Businesses in the information industry, which includes tech and media, have held onto the most remote jobs, with 67.4% of their employees Zooming in from their homes at least some of the time, while service-sectors jobs like retail and food services are requiring nearly all of their employees to be on-site. Even among white-color workers, however, there has been a significant recent move back to the workplace, as evidence has emerged tying in-person work to increased productivity.

    Read it at The Wall Street Journal